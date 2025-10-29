Arrows can win another cup - Manqoba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having guided Golden Arrows to win their only trophy — the MTN8 in 2009, coach Manqoba Mngqithi is urging the team to win another piece of silverware in the Carling Knockout.

Arrows have a chance to add the Carling Knockout to their MTN8 win after reaching the semifinal following a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at the weekend.

In life, when you come across this [difficult] moment, you must always want to conquer it even when you are not experienced. — Manqoba Mngqithi, coach

Mngqithi urged his players to make the most of the semifinal opportunity and give their all to make sure they win the trophy.

“We’ve our own principles and playing concepts that I always want to polish, and maybe try to focus on that particular opponent. How can we use our way to get over them?” Mngqithi said.

“If you remember the first time I won the MTN8 with Arrows, I was facing the same issue myself as a coach, not having experienced players.

“Everybody was sure that we couldn’t make it because we faced a team that was strong in cup matches [Ajax Cape Town in the final], but I told them: ‘I didn’t repeat matric and I didn’t need experience to pass matric — I did it once.’

“In life, when you come across this [difficult] moment, you must always want to conquer it even when you are not experienced.”

Mngqithi is impressed with the team’s progress, but he wants to see how far they will be after 15 Betway Premiership matches.

They are sitting ninth in the table with 13 points from 10 matches.

“I know that players might have nerves, but the culture that I’m trying to present to them is that there is no match that is more important than another and they must just focus on each game that comes and apply the tools that we give them for that particular match, because we do a lot of work on the opposition,” he said.

Arrows’ next match is against Marumo Gallants in the league at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (6pm).

Sowetan