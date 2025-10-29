Hunt to shore up Durban’s defence ahead of Chiefs’ visit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has highlighted where he thinks his side needs to improve ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

Hunt’s charges suffered back-to-back losses, in the league against AmaZulu and in the Carling Knockout to Richards Bay this past weekend. As they prepare to host Amakhosi on Friday, Hunt said they need to defend better, as he believes most of the goals they conceded should have been avoided.

“We just have to look at the next game; we know what we can do and what we can’t do. We obviously need to look at a big game next and we need to be better again,” Hunt said.

We have to defend crosses better. We also need to do better in one-on-one defending. — Gavin Hunt, Durban City coach

“Our defending was poor in our last match [against Bay] and we’ve to defend the crosses better. We also need to do better in one-on-one defending. There has been bad defending. It’s not like a lack of playing. We had so many opportunities, but we could not take them.

“[In] defending situations, we’ve to be better, especially if we score first and be better out of possession.”

With his side out of the Carling Knockout, Hunt doesn’t believe it is a blessing in disguise for them, looking at the number of matches they have been playing in a short space of time, saying he wants to continue playing.

“It’s not a blessing in disguise. We want to play more games. We will have a period now where we don’t play for two weeks. It’s disappointing. You want to play more; the more you play, the better.”

A victory for Durban will see them move to fourth on the log table ahead of Chiefs with 18 points. Chiefs, on the other side, will look to end their four-match winless run in the league. The last time they recorded a league win was on August 30 against Golden Arrows.

Fixtures

Friday: Durban v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Siwelele v Sekhukhune, Dr Molemela (7.30pm).

Saturday: Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Orbit v Magesi, Olympia (3.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v AmaZulu, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela (3.30pm); Arrows v Marumo, King Zwelithini (6pm).

