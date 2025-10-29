Mahlambi taking the PSL by storm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy gem Seluleko Mahlambi, 21, is eager to avoid the mistakes that hampered his elder brother Phakamani’s promising career.

Seluleko has taken the PSL by storm, having already netted an impressive five goals with two assists from nine league appearances in what is his maiden season in the big time.

Phakamani, now 28, failed to reach his full potential, despite being likened to Bafana Bafana great Benni McCarthy by his then coach Gavin Hunt, who gave him his top flight debut as a 17-year-old speedy winger at Bidvest Wits back in 2015.

Things that happened in his life made me believe that I can do better in my career. — Seluleko Mahlambi, TS Galaxy player

The senior Mahlambi, who’s now without a club, also played for big teams like Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Phakamani earned a “bad boy” tag in SA football after a series of disciplinary issues, including being kicked out of Bafana Bafana’s Cosafa camp after allegedly arriving intoxicated in 2019.

“I’ve learnt a lot of things from him [Phakamani], especially as to how you carry yourself as a player on and off the field. Some of the mistakes he made opened my eyes, so I will use his mistakes to make right decisions about my life,” Seluleko said.

“Things that happened in his life made me believe that I can do better in my career.”

Even so, Phakamani is the reason Seluleko believed he’d also make it. The 19-year-old drew motivation from seeing his big brother making it in the PSL from the dusty streets of Louwsburg in KZN.

“He’s the one who made me realise that it was possible to play professionally because where we come from opportunities are scarce because it’s a deep rural area,” Seluleko said.

“So, when I saw Phakamani breaking through from the situation we were in back home, I realised that if I work hard, I was also going to follow in his footsteps.”

Sowetan