WATCH | Banyana Banyana eye World Cup after Wafcon qualification

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates during theCAF WAFCON Qualifier 2026 2nd Leg match between South Africa and DRC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on 28 October 2025.

After securing a place in next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco following their 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, Banyana Banyana caretaker coach Thinasonke Mbuli said their focus now is to qualify for the World Cup.

Mexico-based striker Thembi Kgatlana marked her return to the side as she scored the only goal in stoppage time to help Banyana win 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium to win 2-1 in aggregate.

The tournament in Morocco will be held in March 2026, where the four semi-finalists will claim direct tickets to the global finals and two additional nations will head to intercontinental play-offs, and Banyana are looking to be one of the countries.

“We know that going to Morocco will give us an opportunity or chance to play for the qualifiers to go to the World Cup. Once you taste the World Cup, you want to go back,” Mbuli told the media after the match.

“So, having players from Mexico who were absent in the first game, we knew that we would have options in the future in terms of offensive play. That’s why the changes we made to the lineup included bringing in Thembi and Hilda [Magaia].

“Second half, we brought in Amu [Motau] and we knew being around it would give us the energy, but we had to qualify, and we didn’t have a choice.”

With the Wafcon next year set to be held in March in Morocco during the off-season in the women’s league, Mbuli said they will have to find a balance where they have to keep the players fit for the tournament to be ready, as they will be in the off-season from December.

We have to find a balance for players going into the off-season to remain active to prepare for Wafcon. — Thinasonke Mbuli, Banyana Banyana caretaker coach

“There is the Fifa international break coming up in November, the last one for the year. We are hoping that we will get a friendly match because the tricky part for us is that Wafcon is in March and our league is off at that time,” she said.

“Our players in December are going to be off, and at the beginning of March, Wafcon kicks off. In our league, usually the first week of March, our league kicks off, so we have to find a balance in terms of players going into the off-season but also remaining active because most of the teams in the league come back in the second week of January.”

With coach Desiree Ellis not part of the qualifiers, as she is yet to sign a new contract, Mbuli said she is always giving advice.

Sowetan