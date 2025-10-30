ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena says Sundowns-Pirates clash too close to call

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the 87th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena.

The wide-ranging interview starts with a reflection on the far-reaching implications for Pirates after being knocked out of the Caf Champions League in the second preliminary stage by Saint-Éloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo last weekend.

This defeat for Pirates, who reached the semifinals last season, will seriously affect their chances of qualifying for the Fifa Club World Cup.

It also means inexperienced players such as Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Masindi Nemtajela, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Cemran Dansin, Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi will miss out on the valuable experience they could have gained playing in the Champions League group stage.

The show also put the spotlight on Saturday’s huge Betway Premiership clash between bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates at Loftus, which is expected to be played in front of a full house.

The Brazilians will be without influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena, while the Buccaneers are expected to be minus attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been out of their line-up recently.

Mokoena, who was a full international, also reflected on the feat by Bafana Bafana in beating Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium this month to qualify for next year’s Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

TimesLIVE