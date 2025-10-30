Maduka encouraged by Magesi’s showing against Bucs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates and Tshepo Mashego of Magesi during the Carling Knockout quarter final match between Orlando Pirates and Magesi at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

Despite suffering a 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, Magesi coach John Maduka says there are positives they took from the loss.

Maduka hailed his side’s performance, and urged his side to build on that when they visit Orbit College in the Betway Premiership match at Olympia Park on Saturday.

After seeing his side get a consolation goal in stoppage time, Maduka said he was encouraged by that. “It’s a very important one. It’s very good to see when you play until the last minute of the game. It is good to see that we managed to pull one back,” he said.

“Yes, the time was not with us, and even before they [Pirates] scored the second one, we had opportunities. But I’m happy with the way we’ve been doing things, especially that we’ve been creating chances.

“We’ve played three games, and we’ve managed to score six goals. That tells a lot, about something to be happy with and be proud of. Going forward, I think it gives confidence to the boys that we can score goals.”

When you play until the last minute of the game and manage to pull one back, it gives confidence that we can score goals. — John Maduka, Magesi coach

While there was a feeling that goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze performs better in the Carling Knockout compared to other competitions because of the financial rewards after winning another man-of-the-match against Pirates, Maduka doesn’t think so, saying the keeper had also been consistent in the league.

“He works very hard, and he has done well in the league as well. He has been very good in this game, and also in the league matches,” he said.

“He has been an important player, not only for the cup. I’m happy that he has been winning man-of-the-match [awards] in this competition, and we also hope his performance will help us in the league.”

In the Carling Knockout since last season, Chipezeze has won six man-of-the-match awards,voted by the fans, and taking home R600,000.

Sowetan