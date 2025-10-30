Modiba Pirates rivalry fuels Sundowns’ title drive – Modiba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ahead of their match against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has revealed what it takes to bring the best out of them every time they face the Buccaneers.

Masandawana have dominated this fixture against the Bucs in the Betway Premiership matches in the last few years.

Sundowns are also unbeaten in their last seven league home matches against Pirates, with the last time the Buccaneers winning at the nation’s capital being in January 2018.

Modiba said with Pirates always challenging them for the league title in the last few years, it has encouraged them to always try to get three points, to give them an edge in the race.

We always talk about this game, and we don’t want to lose to them going into the national team because the banter is going to be something else as players. — Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba

“I think with Pirates, if you can check the last few seasons, this is the team that has been pushing us, especially in the league, towards the end,” he told the media during the club’s pre-match press conference at their base in Chloorkop on Thursday.

“That gives us extra motivation playing against them, and even other teams as well I think it is because of that and, obviously, the banter in the national team.

“We do have the same number of players. We always talk about this game, and we don’t want to lose to them going into the national team because the banter is going to be something else as players.

“But mostly, it’s because they’ve been doing well in the league; pushing us to the limit. Taking three points from them helps us towards the end to have an edge over them in clinching the title.”

With both teams heading into this match on the back of an impressive run in the league, Modiba expects an exciting fixture.

Sundowns have a three-point advantage but have played two more matches than the Soweto Giants. If they win, they will extend their lead to six points, while a victory for the Buccaneers will see them tied on 21 points with two matches in hand.

“The match will be very interesting for both teams because it is never easy playing against Pirates because they have been doing well this season,” he said.

“For us, it is to make sure we match them because we are a big team as well that wants to compete in every game.”

