Amajimbos gifted Honor phones post-World Cup

Amajimbos will receive the new Honor X7d 5G from the sponsors when they return from the U17 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which is set to start on November 3.

The SA U17 men’s national team wrapped up their preparations on Wednesday before they departed to Qatar on Thursday. Amajimbos are in Group A with host Qatar, Italy and Bolivia. They will open their campaign against Bolivia on Monday.

Honor X7d 5G was launched earlier this week when SA’s football greats came together to celebrate the brand’s latest innovation.

The event brought together football ambassadors Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Vincent Pule as well as Amajita players Thabang Mahlangu, Neo Rapoo, Siviwe Magidigidi and Lazola Maku, to name a few.

Also in attendance were participants from the SuperSport MVP Talent Search.

“Sport and technology share a common DNA — precision, endurance and innovation,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor SA. “The Honor X7d 5G embodies these qualities, giving South Africans a device that’s as reliable and high-performing as their favourite athletes.”