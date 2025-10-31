Cardoso mocks Bucs ahead of duel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While many view Orlando Pirates’ elimination from the CAF Champions League as opening the opportunity for them to mount even a stronger challenge for the Betway Premiership title, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso doesn’t think it will be the case.

On Saturday, Pirates travel to Sundowns for a top-of-the-table clash at 3.30pm.

Apart from the domestic league, Pirates are contesting for honours in the Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup this season.

Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates is tipped to trouble Sundowns tomorrow. /Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images (Daniel Hlongwane)

Cardoso said going far in this competition will improve the CAF rankings as they look to return to the Fifa Club World Cup in 2029 in the US, and said Pirates’ elimination will not impact anything in the league title race.

“I think it has nothing to impact on us regarding the PSL or the rivalry between these two clubs,” Cardoso said. “But we should understand altogether that in four years, there will be a Club World Cup again and Pirates are competing with Sundowns for the Club World Cup.

“Obviously, not playing the group stage the entire season [will affect that]. If we do well, we will score points that will put us in a more comfortable position towards being in the rankings for a spot in that World Cup.”

Having already met in the MTN8 semifinal, with Pirates edging Sundowns in penalties, Cardoso expects a different ball game on Saturday.

“We’ve played Pirates already this season and had two draws and it is a different match we are going to play. I think both teams have developed since then and I think there will be new things on the pitch,” he said.

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns is expected to partner with Bathusi Aubaas on Saturday./Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Sundowns will be without two key players, Teboho Mokoena and Miguel Reisinho, due to suspension. Mokoena received his fourth yellow card during their Carling Knockout defeat to Marumo Gallants in their last match and Cardoso questioned that yellow card just before their match against Pirates.

“It’s also very coincidental that in the last minute of a match, he gets a yellow card and we play Pirates after that. I believe in coincidences.”

Cardoso is likely to replace Mokoena with Bathusi Aubaas to partner Marcelo Allende in the middle of the park.

