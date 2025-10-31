Coach Myeni encouraged by the last two games of his Wanderers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Midlands Wanderers coach Vincent Myeni is content with the progress his side made and feels it’s only a matter of time before they start getting consistent results in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

The MFC newbies are third from the bottom, having registered only two wins and two draws while suffering five defeats.

What makes Myeni optimistic about the future is that they collected four points in their last two matches away in Limpopo after beating Venda last weekend, before drawing with Black Leopards on Wednesday.

“I really want to commend my boys for coming to Limpopo, where it is very hot, and getting four points. They did very well because the conditions are very difficult, having to travel such a long distance,” Myeni said.

“From where we were in terms of the log standings, it was a good outing to come here and get a win and a draw. Now that we have two home games, we will try to get the results there. But it was very good for our boys because I have been telling people that I had to be patient with them; we are transitioning from the lower league to a professional one. Of course, they will make those mistakes, but it is part of the learning curve.”

Soon we’ll be able to get results consistently with good performance... The boys are adapting to the demands of the league. — Vincent Myeni, Midlands Wanderers coach

The Pietermaritzburg-based side will welcome Kruger United in their next match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm, looking to build on their good results against Venda and Leopards to climb up the table.

“I believe so much in the boys, and slowly it’s coming together, and soon we will be able to get results consistently with good performance. I can see now they are adapting to the league and the demands,” he said.

“I have been observing the team game after [every] game, and they have been improving. From the first game in the league to this one, there is a lot of improvement. Even when results were not coming, I could see growth in the team in terms of how they apply themselves.”

Elsewhere, Casric Stars will be eager to return to winning ways when they visit Gomora United at TUT Stadium on Sunday after playing to a 1-1 draw with Venda in their midweek match, while log leaders Milford will look to maintain their lead when they visit Leicesterford City at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Fixtures

All matches to start at 3.30pm

Saturday: Leicesterford v Milford, Dobsonville; Upington v Highbury, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Venda v University of PTA, Thohoyandou; Wanderers v Kruger, Harry Gwala.

Sunday: Bees v Leopards, KaNyamazane; Baroka v CPT City, Mafori Mphahlele; Gomora v Casric, TUT; Lerumo v Lions, NWU Mafikeng.

