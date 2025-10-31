Honor score big with football stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The spirit of performance meets the power of technology at the Honor C7d 5G launch, where SA football greats came together to celebrate the brand latest innovation.

Honor, the sponsor of Bafana Bafana and Amajita launched their latest X7d 5G in an event that brought together football ambassadors Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams, Vincent Pule as well as Amajita players Thabang Mahlangu, Neo Rapoo, Siviwe Magidigidi and Lazola Maku.

“Sport and technology share a common DNA — precision, endurance and innovation,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor SA. “The Honor X7d 5G embodies these qualities, giving South Africans a device that’s as reliable and high-performing as their favourite athletes.”