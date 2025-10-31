Football

Honor score big with football stars

Sports Staff

Siwelele player Vincent Pule during the launch of Honor X7d 5g. Supplied (sUPPLIED)

The spirit of performance meets the power of technology at the Honor C7d 5G launch, where SA football greats came together to celebrate the brand latest innovation.

Honor, the sponsor of Bafana Bafana and Amajita launched their latest X7d 5G in an event that brought together football ambassadors Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams, Vincent Pule as well as Amajita players Thabang Mahlangu, Neo Rapoo, Siviwe Magidigidi and Lazola Maku.

“Sport and technology share a common DNA — precision, endurance and innovation,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor SA. “The Honor X7d 5G embodies these qualities, giving South Africans a device that’s as reliable and high-performing as their favourite athletes.”

