WATCH | Cardoso admits Bucs, Chiefs will prove tough opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested the race for the Betway Premiership title is likely to be decided in the final stretch of the season and believes Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will make it tough for them.

After playing to a 1-1 draw against Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, dropping points at home for the first time, Cardoso remains positive in their title ambitions but feels Pirates and Chiefs have improved recently to push them.

Peter Shalulile had given Sundowns a lead before Cemran Dansin equalised in the first half to make sure points were shared.

“I think the results are quite fair considering what we saw: a more dominant Sundowns and Pirates,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“I said before that the race will have a different story and will be much more equal until the end, and this is what we are having.

WATCH | Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach, highlighted the fact that his team struggled in attack because several of their forwards were either injured or had only recently joined training.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/ds85i9zpJ9 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 2, 2025

“The league will be tough; the level has been raised. You saw both Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs making strong preseasons, going abroad to play good opponents and bringing players into their squad.

“You see Pirates making changes, and you see the difference because their depth is much bigger than in the past. You saw Chiefs; they won the game from the bench [against Durban City] with high-quality players coming in.

“Teams are raising the level; we didn’t start the season in the best way we should have started in terms of the conditions we had to start in.”

Cardoso feels Pirates’ recent transfers have elevated them this season and that they will be difficult opponents during the season.

“What they did was balance their team much more compared to what they had in the past. Now they can change players and keep a lot of pressure on the opposition with the quality they bring from the bench,” he said.

“You understand how strong the team is compared to the past because there are a lot of players who don’t even put their shirt on.”

Sundowns’ next match is against TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

