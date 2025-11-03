Chiefs intent on staying in sight of PSL chasing pack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has stressed the importance of winning tomorrow’s game against newbies Orbit College at FNB Stadium (7.30pm) as they aim to maintain consistency and remain within the chasing pack.

This is after Chiefs snapped out of their four-game winless streak by beating Durban City 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, courtesy of substitute Flavio Silva’s brilliantly executed diving header in the 88th minute. It was Chiefs’ fifth league win in the current campaign.

The Mswenko Boys, as Orbit are nicknamed, come to tonight’s match high in morale as well after thumping Magesi 3-1 at home over the weekend.

“Last season our biggest problem was that we weren’t consistent in our performances and results [Chiefs hardly garnered two successive league wins], so our target this season has always been to keep our players ready for every game; they have to fight in each and every game,” Ben Youssef said.

“We need to be consistent in our performances and results. We take each and every game as a cup game. We need to win our next game against Orbit to stay in the top two or top three.”

Ben Youssef maintained that dishing out good performances wasn’t their priority and that winning matches was what took precedence.

“For us, the most important thing is to win games...performances come second. If you remember last year, when we started the season, we had a lot of good performances but without results. Now we only think about results. We will be happy if results come with good performances, but for us, the first thing is winning the game,” insisted the Amakhosi co-coach, who steers the ship alongside Cedric Kaze.

Fixtures (all at 7.30pm)

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Polokwane, Princess Magogo; Chippa v Magesi, Buffalo City; Chiefs v Orbit, FNB; Sekhukhune v Bay, Peter Mokaba; Durban v Marumo, Chatsworth.

Wednesday: Arrows v Pirates, King Zwelithini; Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus Versfeld; Stellenbosch v Siwelele, Athlone.

