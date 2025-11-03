Sundowns set for CAF meeting with Mokwena

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns will have a reunion with Rulani Mokwena in the CAF Champions League after they were drawn together in Group C on Monday in Randburg with Mokwena’s side, MC Alger (Algeria), St Eloi Lupopo (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Al Hilal (Sudan).

It will be the first time that Sundowns face Mokwena in the Champions League since he left the club last year to join Wydad AC. Masandawana have reached the group stages for the 11th successive time and will go into this year’s edition as SA representatives after Pirates were knocked out of the competition by Lupopo, who will now face Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Egypt twice in the Confederation Cup after they were drawn against Zamalek (Egypt), Al Masry (Egypt) and Zesco United (Zambia) in Group D. At the same time, Stellenbosch will face CR Belouizdad (Algeria), AS Otoho (DRC) and Singida Black Stars (Tanzania).

Champions League draw

Group A: RS Berkane, Pyramids, Rivers United, Power Dynamos.

Group B: Al Ahly, Young Africans, AS Far, JS Kabilye

Group C: Sundowns, Al Hilal, MC Alger, St Eloi Lupopo

Group D: ES Tunis, Simba SC, Atletico Petroleos, Stade Malien.

Confederation Cup draw

Group A: USSM Alger, Djoliba, OC Safi, San Pedro

Group B: Wydad, AS Maniema, Azam, Nairobi United

Group C: CR Belouizdad, Stellenbosch, AS Otoho, Singida Black Stars.

Group D: Zamalek, Al Masry, Chiefs, Zesco United.