VIDEO | No advantage gained from Downs draw, says Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou doesn’t think they have gained a little psychological edge over Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race following their 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates trail log leaders Sundowns, who have played two more games, by three points, and should they win their games in hand, they will move above Masandawana.

Ouaddou feels they should have won the game and will look to get back to winning ways against Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

“I cannot say that we took a psychological step over Sundowns. Sundowns are a good team and Pirates are a good team as well,” Ouaddou said after the match.

“We’ve seen a good game today [Saturday], next game maybe will be different. The context and environment, that’s what I can say.

“It’s a game we should have won regarding the number of chances we created, but let’s go with this point and fight for the next games that we have in hand. Let’s go and take the lead on this log.”

Ouaddou also explained his brave decision to start with Camren Dansin against Sundowns. Dansin, 20, started in the heart of the midfield and scored a spectacular equaliser on 35 minutes after Peter Shalulile had given Masandawana the lead.

WATCH | Orlando Pirates, Abdeslam Ouaddou emphasised his team should have won the game against Mamelodi Sundowns, given the number of chances created in the second half of the game.



Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/toGN9hPlHz — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 2, 2025

“Since I came to the country about eight to nine months ago I have discovered there is a lot of talent in SA. When you notice and have the eye to see young talent, they deserve to be encouraged so they can build themselves,” he said.

“I know sometimes coaches are scared to give young players a chance because they are worried about their jobs. They know if they lose, they may be sacked, but I am an ex-footballer and I got a chance to play at the age of 18 years.

“I have seen potential in that player since our preparation stage. We decided to take him to Spain with us and he showed good qualities during friendly games.

“I thought it was the right moment to throw him in the deep end against one of the best teams on the continent. It is like a bird, you must allow it to fly and that’s what we did with him.”

