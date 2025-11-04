Mshishi braces for CAF battle with Rulani

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Coach Rulani Mokwena and Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is looking forward to a reunion with former coach Rulani Mokwena in the CAF Champions League group phase.

Masandawana were drawn against Mokwena’s side, MC Alger (Algeria), St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo) and Al Hilal SC (Sudan) in Group C in Randburg yesterday.

It will be the first time Sundowns face Mokwena since he left the club in June last year, when the group stage starts later this month.

“That’s Champions League for you, you can’t choose who you want to play, but it is an exciting group. We have a good team to compete with quality players, we have to bring our A game to all the matches and try to put the team where it can qualify for the next round,” Zwane told the media after the draw.

“Lupopo, we watched them against [Orlando] Pirates and we will analyse them again, we know what to do and what to expect from them. Coach Rulani is a good coach and we know him and he knows us. It will be an exciting game to watch when we play against them. But for us, we will go there to win the game, not to prove a point but to put the team in the right position to qualify.”

All the games are important away and home. We are aware that getting a good result at home and trying to do our best will be very difficult, but the most important thing is to get a result away and do our best at home. — Chiefs defender Inácio Miguel

Zwane also hopes their supporters will welcome Mokoena warmly when they meet and prays there won’t be any off-the-field drama reminiscent of the time Pitso Mosimane returned to Pretoria with Al Ahly, when he was greeted with insulting placards.

“We have so much respect for him. He has done a lot for the club and we love him,” he said. “As players, we’ve learned a lot from him when he was here, so I think we will welcome him with open hands.”

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs defender Inácio Miguel said they are looking forward to their two trips to Egypt to face Zamalek and Al Masry, saying the plan is to win their home matches and try to get something away in the Confederation Cup.

Chiefs are in Group D alongside Zesco United (Zambia) and the two Egyptian clubs − Zamalek and Masry.

“All the games are important away and home. We are aware that getting a good result at home and trying to do our best will be very difficult, but the most important thing is to get a result away and do our best at home.”

Elsewhere, Stellenbosch were drawn in Group C with CR Belouizdad (Algeria), AS Otoho (DRC) and Singida Black Stars (Tanzania).

Sowetan