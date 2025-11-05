Ouaddou and Ndlovu honoured

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Golden Arrows midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu were named coach and player of the month for September and October.

Following a slow start in the Betway Premiership, Ouaddou got the Buccaneers going with seven consecutive wins to follow their two defeats at the start of the campaign. The Buccaneers secured three wins from three matches in September and October, without conceding a goal, to guide them to an improved position on the table.

Ndlovu, meanwhile, continued with his impressive start to the season by securing both the player and goal of the month awards. He has been key in Abafana Bes’thende’s recent rise in form, finding the back of the net three times and contributing with three assists in five matches played over two months.

The 23-year-old’s impressive dribble and clinical finish against Stellenbosch on October 22 in Cape Town was voted the goal of the month, edging out equally strong contenders like Marumo Gallants’ Jaisen Clifford’s strike against Kaizer Chiefs as well as Thabang Matuludi’s last-minute winner for Polokwane City against Chippa United.

