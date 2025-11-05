VIDEO | McKenzie accepts verdict on Mokoena saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says he is happy with the response he got from Safa over the Tebogo Mokoena yellow card saga. /Veli Nhlapo

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has let Safa off the hook in the Teboho Mokoena saga and accepted the association’s verdict on team manager Vincent Tseka.

On Tuesday, McKenzie revealed that Tseka, who should have picked up that Mokoena was suspended and should not have played against Lesotho in March, was handed a final written warning by Safa over the saga that almost jeopardised SA’s World Cup qualification.

McKenzie urged the public to rally behind Bafana Bafana, pledging R5m to support their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) preparations in Morocco next month as well as the Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico next year.

McKenzie had previously talked tough and demanded answers from the association, giving them seven days to submit a detailed report on what action would be taken against Tseka.

WATCH | Bonuses for national sports teams!



Minister Gayton McKenzie says Bafana Bafana will get R5m in preparation for Afcon and the Fifa World Cup. While Banyana Banyana, Amajita, Proteas Women's cricket team and SA Women's rugby team will get R1m each in bonuses.



Video:… pic.twitter.com/FmyjoBTCBb — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 4, 2025

However, during a media briefing at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Tuesday, McKenzie said he was happy with the response he got from Safa, adding the matter was now closed.

“I’m very happy with how Safa has handled this matter. They have been transparent with us. They have done a thorough investigation; points were deducted, people were found to have breached the standards set by Fifa, and actions have been taken,” McKenzie told the media.

“Safa has kept its promise [and] I’m asking now that we must support Safa and be behind our team. All eyes now must be on the Afcon.”

They have done a thorough investigation; points were deducted, people were found to have breached the standards set by Fifa, and actions have been taken. — Sports minister Gayton McKenzie

McKenzie confirmed that Tseka has been issued with a final written warning by Safa and that measures have been put in place to ensure a similar incident does not happen in the future.

“The fact that he [Tseka] went to buy ice [when Mokoena received a yellow card during the match against Benin, which made him ineligible to play against Lesotho] speaks to the fact that it was not even his job, but it shows you the commitment of the man. Tseka has made a mistake, but what I like about Safa is that they have put in place measures so that it should not happen again.”

McKenzie revealed that Amajita, Banyana Banyana, the SA women’s rugby team and the Proteas women’s cricket team will receive R1m each, while Amajimbos will get R500,000 in bonuses.

Sowetan