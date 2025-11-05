We need consistency to challenge for top 8 – Mohafe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After registering their second win away when they edged AmaZulu 1-0 in the Betway Premiership at Princes Magogo Stadium, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has called for consistency for his side as they look to maintain their place in the top eight before the Africa Cup of Nations break in December.

Rise and Shine has been inconsistent this season in the league. Following their win against Sekhukhune United in September, they failed to build on that performance as they went on to lose to Orlando Pirates, drawing 1-1 with Richards Bay before beating Usuthu on Tuesday.

Mohafe admitted that they need to put together a successive run of wins and urged his side to build on this after Bulelani Nikani scored the only goal of the match.

“This is the most important win for us because we were having mixed results. We are not consistent enough to challenge, and I think this win is an important one considering that we won away,” Mohafe said.

“It is something that we don’t usually do; we struggle with away performances. It was a turnaround for us in terms of winning away.”

Rise and Shine’s next match will be at home against Mamelodi Sundowns on November 23 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium after the Fifa international break, where they will hope for a positive result.

“Honestly speaking, we didn’t expect to win this match; we set ourselves a target of four points in the previous match and this one. The maximum points we were looking to get were against Richards Bay, and we were unfortunate we didn’t get them,” he said.

“Coming into this one we were under pressure to achieve our target, and we made that.

“The system that we played in the last 30 minutes was the one that made us win the match, because we strengthened the defence and played with five at the back.

“We were only going out in transition as we decided to sit back and try to deny them the spaces, and that worked for us.”