Amajimbos eye last 16 with Qatar clash

Amajimbos' Emile Witbooi (centre) of South Africa celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Group A match between South Africa

The SA U-17 men’s national team will qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup should they beat host Qatar in their second match of Group A at the Aspire Zone Complex in Doha, Qatar, today at 5.45pm.

Amajimbos got off to a flyer when they beat Bolivia 3-1 in their opening match on Monday and lead the group with three points, tied with Italy, but have a superior goal difference.

A victory tonight and a win for Italy against Bolivia in the other match in their group will see them qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Coach Vela Khumalo’s side will go into the game highly motivated after registering their first-ever win in the World Cup in 2015 in their second appearance after losing two and drawing the other.

While they will look to build on the impressive performances against Bolivia, where they played most of the match with 10 men, host Qatar will look to redeem itself following their defeat to Italy in their opening match.

SA were reduced to 10 men when Japanese referee Kasahara Hiroki gave right-back Sive Pama his marching orders, after a video assistant referee check, for a bad tackle on Bolivia striker Jairo Saldias in the 36th minute. But Amajimbos still produced an impressive performance to win 3-1.

Qatar lost 1-0 to Italy and are expected to go all out to try to get a win today to remain in the tournament.

SA defender Luke Hendricks said they are highly motivated to face Qatar and will do their best to win the match.

“I’m really excited because I know they are the host nation and they will bring a big fan base, but I feel confident because, as you saw in our last game, we had a huge fan base,” Hendricks told Safa media yesterday.

“I think that motivated a lot of us and it really helped us to fight through and keep pushing to win the game.”

Hendricks also revealed the lessons they took from the Bolivia game, which they feel will help them against Qatar today.

“I think perseverance [was the key]; we were one man down [but kept on] on fighting and not giving up. I feel like [that attitude] is going to help us a lot in the Qatar match because we will get that goal that we are aiming to get.”