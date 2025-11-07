Milford, Casric, Highbury target the MFC summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While Milford and Casric Stars will look to continue to maintain their lead at the summit of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) this weekend, Highbury are hoping to capitalise on any slip-up by their rivals.

Leaders Milford will host Gomora United on Saturday at Richards Bay Stadium at 3.30pm, while second-placed Casric will welcome Upington City at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium this afternoon.

Third-placed Highbury, who are two points behind Milford and one behind Casric, can move to the summit should they beat Venda at NMU Stadium on Friday with 21 points.

If both Milford and Casric suffer defeats in their respective matches and Highbury wins, they will move to the top of the standings.

Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said their confidence is high following their impressive run in the league and that they have to continue winning at home.

“We are happy that we are coming back to play at home. The last time we were here, we won against Casric and it will be nice to continue winning at home,” Sibiya stated.

“We understand that it is not going to be easy, we understand Venda are one of the clubs that are not conceding a lot of goals, as much as they don’t score a lot.

“But we need to prepare well to play against a team that sits back, we need to plan to break the block and the earlier we score in that match, the better.”

Sibiya said they will do their best to make sure they get a win, which will put pressure on the log leaders.

“The confidence is high, everyone wants to play and everyone is pushing, the spirit is high. But we also need to manage the games and players well because some players have played in all the last three games,” he said.

“We will do our best, we believe that we are growing, after every match there is an improvement, so we are very happy.”

Elsewhere, after beating Cape Town City 3-1 in their last match, Baroka will look for back-to-back wins when they host Lerumo Lions at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Today: Highbury v Venda NMU; Casric v Upington, Solomon Mahlangu

Tomorrow: Milford v Gomora, Richards Bay; Kruger v Leicesterford, KaNyamazane; Midlands v University of PTA, Harry Gwala; Leopards v CPT City, Thohoyandou

Sunday: Lions v Bees, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Baroka v Lerumo, Mafori Mphahlele.

