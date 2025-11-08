Moremi’s lone strike earns Bucs spot in the Carling final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appolis of Orlando Pirates challenged by Lindokuhle Zikhali of Richards Bay during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup semifinal match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 08 November 2025

There was never a doubt about the possible outcome of this match.

From the word go Richards Bay decided to play with fire as they gave the most attacking team in the Premier Soccer League, Orlando Pirates, the freedom of Moses Mabhida Stadium. By the time the home side withdrew that gesture it was too late.

Yadl’ emnyama, yadl’ emnyama! Pirates are through to the #CarlingKnockout final after a 1- 0 win over Richards Bay! 🔥🏆​

​

Ama-Champion fans afikile and the team delivered! Will Pirates go all the way? QT with #CarlingKnockout for a 6-pack to celebrate with them. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/6k71Y8nUN2 — Carling Black Label ᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@blacklabelsa) November 8, 2025

Backed by the majority of supporters at this sold out venue, Pirates welcomed their freedom as they dominated in chances created to end the first 45 minutes 1-0 up — which ended being the outcome of this encounter, earning Pirates a place in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup for the first time since 2018.

The score line could have been worse for the Natal Rich Boyz side if Pirates were taking all their chances, with their playmaker Sipho Mbule creating as many openings for the likes of Oswin Appollis, Tshephang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma in the first 45 minutes.

Moremi finally capitalised on one of those early chances, breaking the deadlock three minutes before the break, his strike coming from the left side after he was fed an amazing through ball by central defender Appollis.

There was no way Bay’s backline could stop Moremi as he entered the area with no one closing him before unleashing a ground shot to the far side of a hapless Ian Otieno, the Bay’s Kenyan-born gloveman who had worked overtime to keep Bucs at bay (excuse the pun) up until then.

Bay always relied on the counter, hoping their veteran strikers Gabadhino Mhango and Knox Mutizwa would benefit. Instead the two got entangled with referee Olani Kwinda to earn two unnecessary yellow cards before the break.

This forced Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel to withdraw Mhango and introduce Lundi Mahala at the restart. It wasn’t a bad move as Bay immediately changed their tactics and started to put their visitors under pressure, forcing Bucs coach Abdselami Ouaddou to pull out Mbule for Rele Mofokeng and Deano van Rooyen for Thabiso Lebitso just before the hour mark.

Bay still struggled to break Pirates’ backline and get decent shots at goal. In fact, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mbokazi ensured that Bay didn’t even have a single shot to trouble their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Mutizwa did collide with Chaine trying to chase a through ball on the hour but that was the only time Bay really came close to the Pirates’ area.

Mofokeng did inject some energy into the Pirates attack, his combination with Appollis and Moremi constantly keeping the home side busy.

But all in all, the second half of this match lacked the spark it promised. Credit should be given to Bay’s technical bench for changing their plans as Pirates were making mistakes in their own half when they were pressed high up the field.

“It was not to be today, we have to accept the defeat with grace,” reacted Bay’s coach Gabriel after the match.

“We were pushing hard for the equaliser and we did that right until the end. Pirates even employed delaying tactics with their goalkeeper getting a yellow card for that.”

Winning this cup could be part of Ouaddou’s attempts to apologise to the Bucs fans for being knocked out early in the Caf Champions League, a competition Pirates were expected to challenge after reaching the semifinals last season.

The only time Pirates won this cup was in the 2011-2012 campaign, beating the now defunct Bidvest Wits 3-1 in the final.

On Sunday, Lamontville Golden Arrows will look to join Pirates in the final when they tackle Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium.