Gabriel proud despite Bay’s ‘gracious defeat’ by Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richards Bay mentor Ronnie Gabriel is proud of his troops’ performance, despite losing 1-0 to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout semifinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Gabriel maintained it was a “gracious defeat” as he felt they gave the high-flying Buccaneers a run for their money. Tshepang Moremi scored the deciding goal in the 42nd minute.

It was the 25-year-old winger’s eighth goal of the season across competitions, as he’s proven to be Bucs’ main source of goals in big matches this season.

“First I must say it was a commendable display by the group,” said Gabriel. “We gave Pirates numerous nervous moments right to the final whistle...it even ended up with them resorting to time-delaying tactics such that even their goalkeeper [Sipho Chaine] ended up with a yellow card.

▪︎ FULLTIME | #CarlingKnockout SF



Our Carling Knockout journey ends here



Richards Bay 0️⃣-1️⃣ Orlando Pirates

(⚽ Moremi 42’)#NatalRichBoyZ pic.twitter.com/0maJ4Hd6Y5 — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) November 8, 2025

“So, very seldom do you see a Pirates team under so much pressure and siege. We are disappointed with the result, but in terms of the performance, we are not disappointed...I feel that it was a gracious defeat.”

The Natal Rich Boyz coach wants his side to build on their rather brave Carling Knockout semifinals display against Pirates as they shift focus to the league, where they next host KZN rivals Durban City at Richards Bay Stadium on November 23. Bay have won just three of their 12 league fixtures so far, with five defeats and four draws.

“We accept this result, but we must take the positives out of it and continue to grow in our league performances,” Gabriel said.

Sowetan