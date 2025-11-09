Football

Gallants defeat Arrows in penalties, face Pirates in final

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Ayanda Jiyane of Golden Arrows challenged by Ibrahim Bance of Marumo Gallants during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Semifinal match between Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Marumo Gallants will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout final on December 6 at Peter Mokaba Stadium after their 2-4 penalty victory over Golden Arrows in the semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Goalkeeper Washington Arubi was a hero as he saved two penalty kicks to help Gallants advance to the final and set up a date against Pirates, who beat Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows will feel hard done by, as they dominated the match, especially in extra time, but failed to take the chances they created.

Abafana Bes’thende were looking to complete a double over Gallants after thumping them 4-0 in the Betway Premiership match last Sunday and reach their first final since 2009, but it was not to be.

It was the home side who enjoyed a great start, rotating the ball well as they searched for the opener, but could not create enough scoring opportunities.

That left coach Manqoba Mngqithi frustrated, as he wanted more from his side in their penetrations. Gallants were cautious in their approach and were compact in their defence earlier on.

The match was in the balance in the first half, with chances few and far between, and went into the interval still goalless.

The match came to life after the restart, with Arrows’ early pressure seeing them break the deadlock following persistent pressure.

Isaac Cisse slotted home with a tap-in from a corner after Gallants keeper Arubi failed to clear from the corner. But Gallants showed character as they hit back immediately with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo finding the equaliser with a shot on the edge of the box.

Three minutes later, Gallants were ahead as Christopher Sithole won the ball in their half before sending it on goal, which saw Arrows keeper Xolani Ngcobo out of his line to complete the turnaround.

It was disappointing for Mngqithi to see his side take a lead only to relinquish it too soon, and he showed a frustrated face.

Abafana Bes’thende would find the equaliser 20 minutes from time through Nqobeko Dlamini, following a quick interchange between him and Ayabulela Maxwele before placing the ball in the far post.

The match finished 2-2 after regulation time and needed extra time and penalties to decide who would join Pirates in the final.

Gallants opted to sit back and invite pressure in extra time and probably waited for penalties and their strategy paid off as they held their nerves to win 2-4.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gallants defeat Arrows in penalties, face Pirates in final

2

Three Botswana women who fell victim to ‘human trafficking scam’ rescued at OR Tambo

3

‘The G20 will take place with or without the US’ - Mbalula hits back at Trump’s ‘white genocide’ claims

4

IN PICS | King Misuzulu and queen Nomzamo’s traditional wedding celebration

5

Cool as a cucumber, multimillionaire Makate works on

Top Stories