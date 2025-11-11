Casric top NFD table with Upington win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Casric Stars returned to the summit of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) log table following their 1-0 win over Upington City at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Friday, while Milford’s poor run continued after playing to a disappointing goalless draw with Gomora United.

Casric lead second-placed Milford by a single point in the race for promotion, while Kruger United moved to third place following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicesterford City at KaNyamazane Stadium.

Kruger are one of the in-form teams in the league, having won their last three MFC matches and trailing Milford by two points in third place.

At the bottom, Baroka’s woes continued after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lerumo Lions at home on Sunday, while Cape Town City registered their third win of the campaign when they edged Black Leopards 1-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

The win saw City move to 10th on the table with 13 points from 10 matches. Coach Jan Vreman was pleased with the results and hopes to build on this after the Fifa international break.

“This was very important, and the next match was crucial because ... we needed the three points,” Vreman said.

“I think we controlled the first half. The second half was more difficult. The second ball is always important, but sometimes we don’t win it. We lost a lot of games after not winning a lot of second balls in the box, and today it was better.”

Elsewhere, Venda recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Highbury at NMU Stadium on Friday.

Results: Baroka 1-3 Lerumo; Hungry Lions 2-0 Bees; Leopards 0-1 CPT City; Wanderers 1-1 University of PTA; Kruger 2-1 Leicesterford City; Milford 0-0 Gomora; Casric 1-0 Upington; Highbury 0-2 Venda.

Sowetan