Mokwena thrives with quiet determination in North Africa

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed how his time in North Africa with Wydad Casablanca in Morocco and MC Alger in Algeria helped him grow to become a better mentor.

The 38-year-old is yet to taste defeat in 12 games as Alger’s coach, and they are currently top of the table ahead of second-placed MC Oran.

Mokwena said his time with Wydad and Alger has changed his personality, saying he now prefers to do the talking on the field rather than in public.

“I think one of the things I realised is that I’m stronger than I thought. It’s very difficult, and a lot of people think it’s easy, but this is an extremely difficult profession,” Mokwena said during an interview arranged by the SA Football Journalists’ Association yesterday.

“From a personal perspective, I’ve learnt that there are a lot of rewards in silence, working a little bit harder behind the scenes. Speaking less in the media, speaking less on social media, I think you guys hear far less from me than probably when I was in SA.”

While many thought his rivalry with Sead Ramovic could be reignited in Algeria this season, following their beef in the PSL when the latter was at TS Galaxy, Mokwena said another thing he has learnt is to ignore things that won’t help him grow.

Ramovic is currently coaching CR Belouizdad, having joined them this season.

“When you see the results of MC Alger since the beginning of the season, sometimes you are quiet about your own achievement; you let those speak for themselves,” he said.

“Of course, you have the population dethroning some of your achievements, but it is difficult to ignore when the results are there, and that is something I think I’ve learnt about myself: that I don’t have to always speak, I don’t have to always defend myself. I don’t have to focus on things that will not help me become a better person.

“I can sit back and just work extremely hard. I always say I don’t think I am the best coach in Africa, no.

“But I can tell you that I think I’m the hardest working coach and that I think it is a weapon of mine. I have to trust more than my mouth, and I think that’s my biggest takeaway and biggest change in my personality over the last year or so.”

Mokwena also said he is looking forward to facing his former side, Sundowns, in the CAF Champions League Group match next year after they were drawn together.