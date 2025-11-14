Bucs reserves aim to widen gap against Chiefs in title push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aphelele Mzimande of Orlando Pirates during the Diski Challenge match between Magesi Reserves and Orlando Pirates Reserves at Seshego Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Polokwane, SA.

Orlando Pirates will be out to maintain their lead at the summit of the DStv Diski Challenge log table when they face rivals and defending champions Kaizer Chiefs at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

The Buccaneers have had an impressive run in the reserve league with 25 points, following eight wins from 10 matches, and currently lead second-place Mamelodi Sundowns by five.

Bucs coach Roscoe Krieling stressed the importance of winning the game, to extend their lead at the table as they look to finally win the title. “Everyone wants to win and, again, if you look at the log table, if you want to maintain your position... I think we’re three points ahead of Sundowns,” Krieling said.

We want to maintain our position; we want to keep the gap as big as possible if we want to go for the title — Roscoe Krieling, Orlando Pirates

“So, we want to maintain that; we want to keep the gap as big as possible if we want to go for the title... I don’t get pressured by which games [are being played]; that’s part of being the coach. You enjoy these games, and we have to do our job.”

With his side having started well in the previous season, only to collapse towards the end, Krieling said it will take keeping the squad fresh to finally go all the way and win the league title. “Our consistency and desire of the players, how far they really want to take it. Of course, there might be a slump that will come, but it is about keeping the squad fresh; that’s important, and all the boys have played,” he said.

“I think in every game, we’ve seen that the resilience and attitude are there; I just want to get the clinical right. That’s our weakness at the moment. We create so many chances, but we’re not clinical enough in front of goals and make the wrong decision. But I still believe this team will be better. We are a work in progress.”

After enduring a difficult start to their title defence, Chiefs will look to build on their 3-0 win over Polokwane City in their last match with a win against their rivals to climb the log table.

Fixtures

All matches will be played at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.

Saturday: Stellenbosch v Sundowns, (12pm); Galaxy v Orbit, (3pm)

Sunday: Polokwane v Magesi, (12pm); Chiefs v Pirates, (3pm)