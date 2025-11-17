Mokwena eyes deeper CAF run with MC Alger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ahead of their CAF Champions League group matches, MC Alger coach Rulani Mokwena is focused on helping his side make a deeper run than last season, when they reached the quarterfinals.

Alger are in Group C, which includes his former team Mamelodi Sundowns, Saint-Eloi Lupopo and Al Hilal. They start their group phase against Al Hilal on Friday before hosting Sundowns on November 28.

Mokwena feels this will be a tricky group, but he is optimistic his side will advance.

“We are just grateful that we are there. The qualifiers are nothing but just qualifiers. The real Champions League starts in the group stages,” Mokwena said.

“For us, it’s about trying to do better than last season. The club is very ambitious, the president is very ambitious, and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“It’s going to be a tight group, but we are excited about the opportunity to compete and to try to do better than last season. That’s the main message.”

Mokwena also believes Saint-Eloi Lupopo should not be underestimated after eliminating Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round.

“It’s a difficult group. I know I talk a lot about, of course and rightfully so, Sundowns and Al Hilal, because you guys know I’ve spoken about football heritage even while I was in SA, and that doesn’t change,” he said.

“You’ve got to be able to romanticise the Champions League for many years before it can eventually let you in.

“Pyramids are a perfect example. In their fourth year in the group, they won the Champions League, but that came after years of strengthening the team and building consistency.

“Not a lot is spoken about Lupopo, but they beat Orlando Pirates convincingly in Congo. I watched that game, even the one in Orlando, and they will be a very difficult team. They are well coached physically and very aggressive in attack.”

Sowetan