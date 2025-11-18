Lessons from Japan loss inspire Amajimbos’ Witbooi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amajimbos star player Emile Witbooi reveals how the experience they acquired during the U-17 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will help them in the domestic competitions.

The U-17 were eliminated from the World Cup after losing 3-0 to Japan in the last 32 at the weekend in Doha.

Witbooi was one of the players who impressed during the tournament after scoring two goals and said he was happy with his performance and looking forward to using the experience he gained there.

“It’s a big experience to come and play here against the best players in the world,” Witbooi told Safa media.

“It just showed us against Japan how far we are from being among the best. So, it has been a great experience.”

And it ends 3-0 to Japan in Doha as Amajimbos bow out of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 pic.twitter.com/fIkqP594mb — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) November 15, 2025

Witbooi also revealed the lessons they learnt from the World Cup, which will help them in the future.

“Coming out of this tournament, what I learnt is if you don’t play as a team, you won’t make it,” he said.

“For 90 minutes, Japan played as a team, they ran as a team, and as for us, we can see we played in quarters. We can see it was not enough.

“I learnt one thing from Fortune Makaringe: he told me that the purpose of being in a team is greater than an individual.

“So, yeah, we have to do more of that; it’s not about individual players, it’s about the team. We have to give our all and fight for the badge, but unfortunately, especially against Japan, it was not enough.”

In the group phase, Amajimbos beat Bolivia, drawing 1-1 with host Qatar before losing 3-1 to Italy, but it was enough to see them advance to the last 32, where they fell to Japan.

The Cape Town City teenager is also believed to have attracted interest from unnamed teams abroad following his performances.

Sowetan