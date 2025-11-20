Sheppard commends character of demoted Chiefs first-team players

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says promising player Naledi Hlongwane is in the right space mentally after signing a professional contract with the senior team, only to be demoted to the reserve team at the beginning of the season.

Hlongwane is one of the most highly regarded prospects in the Amakhosi academy ranks and was also instrumental in the reserve side’s win of the league last season.

Sheppard said they had a positive conversation with Hlongwane, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso, who were all promoted and sent back to the reserve league, and is pleased with their attitude.

“It was a positive conversation. I think he (Hlongwane) is a very level-headed boy, very confident in his ability. So, we had a discussion with him, and to be fair, he has come down to the DDC, and he has carried on with the same attitude,” Sheppard said.

“Unfortunately, he missed a couple of weeks because he had a hamstring injury, so he didn’t have continuous game time. But he came on at the weekend and he scored (against Orlando Pirates reserves), and he showed his quality.

The three players that went into the first team and came back to the DDC have shown unbelievable character. They have come back, and they started on the same foot they left with. — Dillon Sheppard, Kaizer Chiefs reserves assistant coach

“With the three players that went into the first team and came back to the DDC, they have shown unbelievable character. They have come back, and they started on the same foot they left with. The first team is monitoring their progress, and when the opportunity comes, it is about them being ready for that.”

Meanwhile, after Amajita and Amajimbos participated in their junior Fifa World Cup recently, Sheppard is excited about the young players’ development and growth.

“It is the highest level of the competition. If I go back to my own career, I didn’t get the opportunity to play in the junior World Cup [with] that type of level of competition and experience,” he said.

“These boys have gone there and played against the best of the world. Give credit to coach Vela [Khumalo] and coach [Raymond] Mdaka with the U-20s. If you see the young talent that has come through from DDC level, it is a huge positive, and long may [it] continue because it is important for the development of our young players.”

