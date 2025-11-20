WATCH | Riveiro not available to local teams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

José Riviero during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup, Campaign Media Update at The Venue Green Park in Johannesburg.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has revealed that he has received a lot of offers from unknown teams abroad, but he is not in a hurry to get a job as he is waiting for “the right moment”.

Since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly earlier this season, the Spaniard has been unemployed and said he needed time to reflect on his three and a half years in coaching both Pirates and the Red Devils.

I needed time to reflect and ensure I’m ready and well prepared for whatever comes next. — Jose Riveiro, football coach

Riveiro is back in the country as the ambassador of Carling Black Label but emphasised that he won’t coach any local team in the PSL.

WATCH | Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he is not in hurry to get a job after he left Al Ahly early this season. Riveiro also emphasises that he won't be returning to the PSL any time soon.



Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/WGlcFlgEHE — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 20, 2025

“Yeah, a lot of offers, conversations, opportunities, [and] proposals, but obviously, I wanted to take my time not only to rest but to reflect on my last time as a football coach in Ahly and Pirates,” Riveiro told the media during the Carling Knockout media update in Sandton on Wednesday.

“It has been a period of a lot of emotions and a lot of work dedication during the last three and a half years. So, I wanted to take time to distance myself from what I did and make sure that whatever is coming, I’m even more prepared to perform and do it well.

“It is about time that what I’m looking for is coming, and I can continue with my career.”

With Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos revealing in the past that he won’t continue with the senior national team after the Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada next year, Riveiro’s name has been mentioned by many to replace him.

The 50-year-old said he was grateful to be considered and would be available should he be called, but that Broos must be respected for the work he is doing.

“Whoever is thinking about me to fulfill whichever space, I will always feel glad, and I’m proud of that because it is not for free; it is coming through hard work and dedication,” he said.

“SA has a national coach now; we’ve got to enjoy the moment now that the country is doing very well in terms of football. We are just about to go to the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations), the World Cup and play good football.

“Let’s see, after that, there are going to be a lot of discussions around that subject because it is normal, and let’s see.”

Sowetan