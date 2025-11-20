WATCH | We know what needs to be done to win CAF title – Allende

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Chaka Coulibaly of Remo Stars during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Remo Stars at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 26 October 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende feels that they are picking at the right time with the CAF Champions League group matches starting this weekend, as they plan to go all the way and win the title.

Masandawana endured a slow start in the Betway Premiership despite sitting at the summit of the log. They were also eliminated in both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout competitions on penalties.

WATCH | Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende says they know what they need to do to win the CAF Champions League title and that they will have to start with a win when they host St Eloi Lupopo in their Group C opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.



Video:… pic.twitter.com/n2nGwKp17B — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 20, 2025

As they prepare to host St Eloi Lupopo in their opening match of Group C at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, Allende said the team has improved and will have to make a perfect start with a win to set the tone for the remainder of the competition.

“The performance of the team has been improving; obviously, we didn’t start the season in the way we wanted. We could not get the results we wanted. We were knocked out of the two competitions in a penalty shootout,” Allende said.

“But the team has been collecting energy out of that and moving forward; at the moment, we feel that we are stronger. We feel like we have more availability of resources, and we know that we will be stronger in the future as we recover.

“We have to continue to win matches; that’s the most important thing.”

We must not lose focus on the group stages. We have to focus on the matches first so we can reach the final. — Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

Allende, 26, also said they know what they need to do to finally win the Champions League title after coming close last season before losing to Pyramids in the final.

“We know what needs to be done to win the title; we need to take it game by game, and the most important one is this weekend,” he said.

“We must not lose focus on the group stages. We have to focus on the matches first so we can reach the final.

“Everyone knows how important this tournament is for us. I think starting with a win will be crucial for us. We are well prepared, and we are ready to start with the three points.”

Sowetan