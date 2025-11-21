Cardoso eyes strong start against Lupopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the season is going to be competitive.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is targeting a strong start in their CAF Champions League group phase opener against St Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm to send a statement.

Cardoso said they have to avoid a repeat of last season, where they drew with Maniema Union in the first match of the group and nearly cost them a place in the knockout, as they had to wait for their last match against the same team to win and advance.

Masandawana are looking to go all the way and win the title, which has been alluding to them since 2016, and Cardoso emphasised a perfect start is important tomorrow.

“First match of the group stage; obviously every match will have its story, but we have to write the right one about this one,” Cardoso explained to the media during the press conference at Chloorkop on Thursday.

“We remember very well what happened last year in the first game in the group stage against Maniema, where we could not beat them at home. So, we want to make a good start and get the results we want.”

After coming close to winning the title last season before losing to Pyramids in the final, Cardoso insists it is not an obsession to win the trophy and that the priority is to win their group first.

“I feel that we need to have a clear focus on winning competitions. It is not only about winning the Champions League, but what we will do is to be loyal to ourselves,” he said.

“And being loyal to ourselves is knowing that we have a desire.

“I don’t think obsession is the right one, but a pursuit of an objective should be done with all the energy that you can put into it. But we will keep on trying. Now we should be thinking about winning the group stage first.”

With Lupopo expected to use their antics by delaying the match like they did when they played Orlando Pirates in Soweto, Cardoso said his players will have to keep calm and not fall into their trap.

“We always try to make players understand that any emotions that you may see are not proper to play a football match and should be left in the locker room.

“And whatever happens inside the pitch should always be managed emotionally in the right way by the players.”

