Hungry Lions aim to maintain form in MFC after Fifa break

With Hungry Lions appearing to have found form before the Fifa international break, coach Hendry Basie has urged his side to maintain that consistency as they look to put pressure on log leaders Casric Stars and Milford in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Before the break, Lions had recorded three wins and a draw in their four matches, which saw them move to fourth on the table with 18 points, four behind leaders Casric ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

We will benefit from consistency if we can maintain the momentum. — Hendry Basie, Hungry Lions coach

They will host Gomora United at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm, and Basie said this is a must-win match for them.

“Consistency, if we can keep the momentum going, it will help us. We must win this one because it will keep us up there; it is a home game and a must-win,” Basie told Sowetan.

However, what’s concerning Basie is that they may have lost their momentum during the break and said they struggled to get friendlies.

“We’ve played friendlies, but it was difficult to get many competitive teams. The ABC Motsepe League teams were playing, so it was tough for us,” he said.

“We had to play 11 v 11, and I think we will be fine. It is just that we don’t know because if we could have had maybe a competitive team, it would have helped.

“You know what the break does, and we will see how things will go, but we are playing at home, and we must be ready.”

With two wins this season, Basie said they won’t take Gomora lightly, as he believes they will come to the match highly motivated.

“They will be highly motivated, and it will be important for us not to fall into the trap and make sure that we remain consistent to play up until the last game of the league. That’s important.”

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3.30pm

Friday: Venda v Leopards, Thohoyandou

Saturday: Kruger v Casric, KaNyamazane; Leicesterford v Baroka, Dobsonville; CPT City v Upington, Athlone; PTA University v Bees, Tuks

Sunday: Hungry Lions v Gomora, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Lerumo v Wanderers, Olympia Park; Highbury v Milford, NMU.

