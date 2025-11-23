Brace scorer Nuno Santos ‘very happy’ at Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos has revealed what convinced him to join the club from Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães SC in September.

He said it was an easy decision, as Sundowns is one of the biggest clubs on the continent, and that coach Miguel Cardoso played a key role in him coming here.

Santos, 26, has quickly adapted to life in SA and scored a brace to help Sundowns beat St-Eloi Lupopo 3-1 in the CAF Champions League group match opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

“Sundowns is the biggest club in SA and one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and I felt like the club really wanted me, and when you see that, it’s easier to make those types of decisions,” Santos told the media after the match.

I’m thankful for all the people that have made me feel at home since I came here. — Nuno Santos

“He [Cardoso] had an influence because he is a Portuguese coach. [We] speak the same language, and he advised me how things are here, and it was easier for me.”

Santos said his teammates also helped him to quickly adapt at the club and that he was pleased with his performance against Lupopo.

“Very good, great performance by the team. Three points is the most important thing that we wanted to get today, but I am very happy with [my] performance as well,” he said.

“They [the team] welcomed me very well, and I’m thankful for all the people that have made me feel at home since I came here.”

Santos said he was adapting to playing in the Champions League, but that he has to work more on the physicality of the game.

“So far so good. I played two games against Remo Stars [of Nigeria] and we did very well, and now in the first game of the group stage [against St-Eloi Lupopo], the first three points made me very happy with the team.”

Sowetan