Sundowns beat Lupopo at Loftus but fluidity and killer instinct still missing in their game

Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match against Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 22 November 2025.

This is one of those matches where the scoreline was not a true reflection of their performance because Mamelodi Sundowns played with little substance and style for most parts.

They found the way in the end, but the harsh reality is that they must improve significantly if they are to scale the Caf Champions League heights over the coming months.

On an important Champions League afternoon, they ticked the important box of getting their knockout stages campaign off to a winning start at home but they were frustrating with lack of fluidity and conviction.

The Brazilians pulled off this important home 3-1 win over Saint-Éloi Lupopo through a brace by Nuno Santos and another goal from Marcelo Allende, but they lacked cohesion and the killer instinct.

If they were ruthless and cohesive, they could have won by an avalanche of goals.

Under coaches Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns used to put their feet on the neck of opposition teams, but that domineering spirit has somewhat disappeared under Miguel Cardoso.

This win has moved Sundowns to the top of Group C ahead of second-placed Al Hilal of Sudan, who beat Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger 2-1 on Friday, but there are going to be tougher examinations ahead.

Sundowns took an early fifth-minute lead through Santos but they did not use that opportunity to put Lupopo under tremendous pressure and it was only in the second half that they turned it on with two more goals.

There was a strong statement of intent from Cardoso as he picked his best possible starting line-up that included five Bafana Bafana regulars but this was not their best performance.

Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners are the Bafana internationals that Cardoso started this match with.

There was still quality elsewhere with Keanu Cupido, Grant Kekana, Miguel Reisinho, Santos, Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews completing the team.

Of interest was that Denis Onyango was unfit after sustaining an injury on national duty with Uganda against Morocco on Tuesday and attacker Arthur Sales was left on the bench.

Striker Peter Shalulile and inspirational captain Themba Zwane, who is running out of time to prove his match fitness for Afcon, were not in the match-day squad.

For the visitors, they came into this match weakened without inspirational and colourful defender Dieumerci Mukoko and coach Guy Bukasa who are serving suspensions.

Mukoko started the two-match suspension for his part in some of the ugly scenes when they knocked out Orlando Pirates in the final preliminary stage last month in Soweto.

Bukasa’s position on the bench was taken by his assistant Salmi Yassine.

Lupopo came into this match with some reputation after they knocked Pirates out on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate score last month, but they found the going tough at Loftus.

Sundowns took the lead in the fifth minute when Miguel Reisinho delivered a pass to Nuno Santos to beat Lupopo goalkeeper Simon Medjo for a goal that was made in Portugal.

Sundowns continued to put pressure on Lupopo but they wasted a good opportunity to increase their lead when Matthews ballooned the ball over the crossbar from a good position.

After 19 minutes, Rayners had his hands on his head as his shot went agonisingly wide of the upright after they once again managed to breach the Lupopo defence.

Just before the half-hour mark, the same move that led to the opening goal played out again with Reisinho delivering the ball to Santos whose header bounced off the crossbar.

Lupopo equalised after 44 minutes when Ramos Wanet beat Mudau and Williams at the near post after he connected with a pass from Lumande Twite but Allende and Santos finished off the game later to secure this important home win.