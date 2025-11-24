Sundowns now seek Rulani Mokwena’s scalp in Algeria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns fouled by Ramos Wanet of Saint Eloi Lupopo during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 22 November 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Having opened their CAF Champions League group matches with a 3-1 win over DR Congo’s St Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns have now set their sights on MC Alger of Algeria on Friday to close the year on a high note.

Sundowns will travel to Algeria to face Alger on Friday at 9pm, looking for successive victories. Alger, coached by former Sundowns mentor Rulani Mokwena, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Saudi club Al-Hilal in their opening match away on Friday and will be desperate for a win.

It’s obviously very important to start the group stage with a victory. — Miguel Cardoso

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was satisfied with the results against Lupopo and said they need to show the same level of performance away to Alger.

“It’s obviously very important to start the group stage with a victory,” Cardoso told the media during a post-match press conference. “It is tough to lose matches against teams you are expected to beat, especially at home, which makes today’s win very important.

“I expect a very tough group. It’s a group that contains very difficult away matches. We take the points with pleasure and start working on the next opponent so we can finish the year in the best way.”

Midfielder Nuno Santos netted a brace against Lupopo, with Marcelo Allende scoring the other goal to send Masandawana to the summit of Group C.

Cardoso feels they are getting close to where he wants them to be. “I don’t like to individualise the performances too much because many players in this club can bring quality moments,” he said.

“We coaches depend on quality, and it’s not easy when you have to manage this quality, and it’s even more difficult if you don’t have quality in the team.

“This season we have been suffering because we’ve had so many players unavailable due to injury, but it is good that there are players who are lifting their levels.”

Asked how he will control the emotions of the players when they face their former coach on Friday, Cardoso said: “The next match is against MC Alger, not against Rulani Mokwena. We will analyse the team and prepare our strategy, and let’s hope our best will be enough.”

