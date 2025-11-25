Bucs seek to catch up with Downs at the top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates have a chance to join Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the Betway Premiership table when they host struggling Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.30pm).

A win for the Buccaneers will give them the same number of points as Sundowns, who have 25, with a game in hand. The Soweto giants have already defeated the Chilli Boys this season at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and will want to complete a double.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges have enjoyed a good rest since their last outing, where they eliminated Richards Bay to book a place in the Carling Knockout final on October 8.

Chippa, on the other hand, have their problems as they sit at the bottom of the table and are in transition after coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi took over last month.

The Buccaneers have dominated this fixture, winning all their last fixtures against the Chilli Boys. However, they will have to do it without their star defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who is reported to be on his way to the US to join Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire. The defender reportedly arrived in the US on Friday.

Nkosinathi Sibisi is likely to replace him in the starting lineup to partner Lebone Seema in the heart of defence.

Meanwhile, ex-Bucs defender Gavin Lane feels this is the right time for the 20-year-old defender to move, a few days before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco next month.

“To get a move anywhere overseas, people will say, ‘Why didn’t he wait for a while and why didn’t he go there? Sometimes people are fortunate to get an option to go, I mean, he is young enough to go there,” Lane explained to Sowetan.

“If he does well in America, other teams are still going to notice him in other countries. He has done extremely well at Pirates. He must go there and learn a little bit more because good players are playing there.

“He is still a youngster, let him go and try out and when he is 24, maybe he can go to England or anywhere, you will never know.”

League fixtures

Today: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando, (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Orbit v Stellenbosch, Olympia Park (7.30pm)

Friday: Bay v AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Saturday: Durban v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Siwelele v Chippa, Dr Molemela (6pm)

Sunday: Gallants v Magesi, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).

CAF Champions league

Friday: MC Alger v Sundowns, Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douera, Algeria (9pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Saturday: Chiefs v Zamalek, Peter Mokaba (3pm)

Sunday: Black Stars v Stellenbosch, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (6pm).

Sowetan