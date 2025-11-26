18,000 runners expected at the Soweto Marathon on Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 African Bank Soweto Marathon is primed to deliver a breathtaking experience for runners, partners, supporters and hosts alike on Saturday.

With just a few days to go before the gun fires, the official race exhibition opened at midday on Wednesday, featuring powerhouse partners including the headline sponsor, City of Joburg, Central Gauteng Athletics, and a host of impactful non-profit organisations.

To avoid any traffic congestion, runners are strongly encouraged to collect their race packs before 2pm on Friday.

This year’s route remains unchanged, proudly showcasing eight iconic heritage sites: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Walter Sisulu Square, Regina Mundi Catholic Church, Credo Mutwa Cultural Village, Morris Isaacson High School, the June 16 Memorial Acre, Vilakazi Street and the Hector Pieterson Memorial.

Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli said the race is ready to deliver.

“The Soweto Marathon Non-Profit Company (NPC), entrusted by the Soweto Athletics Clubs, promised our valued running community an exceptional race-day experience, and that’s exactly what we will deliver,” he said.

“The warm, welcoming, and spirited Soweto community is set to light up the streets in this unique, challenging, uplifting, and rewarding race. It is our honour to host this race by the people, for the people.

“We wish all runners well and thank the community, our partners, and our fans for joining us at the starting line on Saturday, 29 November 2025. May you all Run Well and Run Your Race.”

African Bank chief marketing officer Zinhle Zulu said: “We’re thrilled to add an extra layer of excitement to this year’s prize offering. In addition to the prize money for the first male and female finishers, if they are African Bank account holders, they will each receive an additional R50,000.

“This special reward is our way of celebrating African Bank’s centenary and thanking our customers for being part of our journey.”

With entries on track to reach an impressive 18,000 participants, runners are reminded that registration remains open until 7pm on Friday, November 28, or until production limits are reached.

The race organiser, Danny Blumberg, said from this year, they have introduced a cut-off time for the marathon. The first cut-off will take place at the halfway and the runner must have passed it after three hours. The second cut-off is at Orlando Stadium, approximately 33km into the race, and it is at 9.30am.

“This is for the safety of the runners, and if they have not made it by that time, they will be asked to get into the bailer buses,” Blumberg said.

