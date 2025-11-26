Friends to foes as Downs face Rulani

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba says they are looking forward to meeting former coach Rulani Mokwena when they visit MC Alger in their second CAF Champions League group match at Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douera, on Friday (9pm), but stressed that they will focus on the job.

It will be the first time Sundowns come face-to-face with Mokwena since he left the club last year.

Players who had a close relationship with him include Modiba, Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, and Peter Shalulile.

Modiba said the fact that they know each other well will make the encounter more interesting.

“We had a good relationship with the coach [Mokwena]; it is going to be a nice feeling to play against him because it hasn’t happened since he left the club,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the game, as guys; we were speaking about it, and it’s going to be nice seeing him in a different gear. However, we are professionals, so we will have to do what we need to do and ensure we win the game.

“We know how he plays, and he knows how we play, so it’s going to be a tough game for us also because it is never easy in Algeria. We have a team that can put up a fight...”

Sundowns started their group matches with a 3-1 victory over St Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, while Alger lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal on Friday and are looking to respond to that defeat.

Modiba is banking on their experience in this competition to see them win the match.

“It is very important to win your first match of the group stage and at home because away games are not easy. You have difficult conditions like pitches and hostile crowds,” he said.

“But we don’t complain; we just get on with it because we have been in the Champions League for a long time. But winning at home gives us an edge going to other games, especially those away from home.”

