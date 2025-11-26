Moloisane sure Stellies will find form

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane is adamant his side will rise higher again following a poor run in the Betway Premiership.

Moloisane, who reached a 100 appearances milestone for the Cape Winelands during their 1-0 win over Congolese side AS Otoho in the CAF Confederation Cup group match, feels they are just going through a rough patch and are not panicking yet.

It’s not a matter of us not being good enough; it’s just a bad patch of matches. — Thabo Moloisane, Stellenbosch defender

Despite his side hovering in the relegation zone in the league, the Bafana Bafana defender said it is just a matter of time before they return to their old form.

“It’s not a matter of ‘we are not good enough’; it’s just a sort of bad patch of matches. But I’m definitely sure we will be back running the way we were supposed to be, and it is not about me at the moment,” Moloisane said.

“It’s about getting the team back running and making sure the guys get their confidence back and making sure we get the team where it’s supposed to be.”

Stellies will look to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Orbit College in a league match at Olympia Park Stadium on Wednesday night at 7.30pm, and the 26-year-old said they will have to show their CAF experience to turn things around.

“The team is not panicking. It shows with the experience we gained from CAF that this is probably a patch that we had to go through to grow as a team and bring us closer as a team,” he said.

“The impact that it has had for us is to stay strong until the last minute, and we scored as the game was about to finish [against Otoho on Sunday]; now it is to bring that experience into the league matches and make sure we show what we are capable of.”

After reaching a milestone, Moloisane credited his success to coach Steve Barker, saying he played a role in improving him at the club.

“When I arrived [here], things were also put very simply and straight for me in terms of what I was brought into the team for, and that made me acclimatise to the environment very quickly and easily.

“It’s very important for me. It just shows [what you can do] when you put in the hard work and have a team like Stellenbosch that has believed in me from the get-go when I set foot in the team.”

