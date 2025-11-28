Downs aim to shine against former coach Mokwena

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sundowns players go through their paces during a training session. The club meets Algeria's MC Alger on Friday night. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

While Mamelodi Sundowns appear to be rediscovering their rhythm, they will face a tough test from their former coach, Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger, in their second match of the CAF Champions League at Ali la Pointe Stadium on Friday at 9pm.

The Brazilians started their group stage campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over St-Eloi Lupopo at home last week and are looking for successive victories to maintain their lead at the top of Group C.

They come up against an Alger side that, despite leading Algeria Ligue 1, is looking to respond after losing their opening Champions League match to Al-Hilal last week.

Masandawana will come face-to-face with Mokwena, who will not only want to prove a point but also to get the better of his former side to get their Champions League campaign up and running following their defeat last week.

Both teams like to dominate and that will be interesting to see because it is the way both teams usually set up, especially in the local championship. It is clear to see that. — Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

Mokwena spent close to a decade within Sundowns’ senior setup, serving in various capacities before eventually taking the reins as head coach between 2022 and 2024. He then left the club to join Wydad Casablanca last year.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expects both teams to try to dominate the game and feels only small details will make a difference in the outcome.

“Both teams like to dominate and that will be interesting to see because it is the way both teams usually set up, especially in the local championship. It is clear to see that,” Cardoso explained to the media during the press conference on Thursday.

“That will be interesting to see on the pitch anyway, a match of different moments, certainly of details and a team that will be more capable of defining the details probably will be the one that will take advantage of this clash.”

Cardoso emphasised the need to win this match to go to the Africa Cup of Nations with an advantage after winning their opening fixture last week.

“We will go for the break soon. Afcon and the team need to try as best as possible in the competition’s second match to get a good result so we can go to the break in the best position.”

Cardoso will hope that new signing Nuno Santos will be at his best after his impressive performance against Lupopo last week, where he netted a brace to help win.

Sowetan