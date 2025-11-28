Durban City will spoil Bucs’ party - Hunt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has stressed the importance of giving their all as they plan to upset in-form Orlando Pirates in their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

While he’s optimistic they can get a good result against the Buccaneers, Hunt said they will have to be at their best.

Pirates have won five of their last six matches and head into this fixture with momentum following their 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Tuesday night, and a win will see them go three points clear at the top of the table.

“Anytime you play one of the biggest clubs in terms of support base and history, it is always a difficult task,” Hunt told the media during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“If you look at the form guide, they are certainly in the form at the moment. They certainly worked on the squad in the last year or two. They’ve strengthened their squad every season, but in saying that, we’re prepared, and everyone is looking forward to the game.

“We must concentrate and give our best. I know we will, like we’ve done [in] every game. I think the players have been outstanding this season.”

Hunt is drawing confidence from their 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue last month, saying they were unlucky to lose after putting in a good fight. “The players know the magnitude of the game. A few players have played in this type of game. So, it is basically trying to get them to play to their potential and not get lost on the occasion,” he said.

“And believe in yourself; you can’t go out there if you don’t believe in yourself. As much as we talk about the opposition, we must talk about ourselves. Against Chiefs, we were very unfortunate and we let it slip in the end.

“I think we’re learning as time goes and I think it is important to do well, [and] if we get chances, to put them away; and [we] have to be good without the ball as well. We will get chances, I know, and they will get them. The key is how we will defend.”

Fixtures

Friday: Bay v AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Saturday: Durban v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Polokwane v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Siwelele v Chippa, Dr Molemela (6pm)

Sunday: Gallants v Magesi, Dr Molemela (3.30pm).

CAF Champions League

Friday: MC Alger v Sundowns, Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douera, Algeria (9pm)

CAF Confederation Cup

Saturday: Chiefs v Zamalek, Peter Mokaba (3pm)

Sunday: Black Stars v Stellenbosch, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (6pm).

Sowetan