Kruger aim to extend winning streak against Venda

Kruger United will be out to maintain their recent impressive run when they visit Venda in the Motsepe Foundation Championship match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm and keep pressure on log leaders.

Kruger have won four of their last five matches to move to third place on the log table, with 22 points, two behind leaders Milford. They are also level with second-placed Casric Stars, who they defeated last week. They could move to the summit of the table should they win against Venda if Milford and Casric lose their respective matches.

Milford will host Hungry Lions at Richards Bay Stadium, while Casric will face The Bees at KaNyamazane Stadium.

Kruger coach Abram Mongoya attributed their impressive run to the hard work they have been doing behind the scenes but asked his side to remain grounded.

I was not aware that we are number three on the table; we are just taking it game by game and trying to improve. — Abram Mongoya, Kruger United coach

“First, I would like to give credit to the technical team and also Vusi Mkhatshwa [former coach] for the foundation that he has built. Coming in, I found a very good foundation, and I think also the technical team has invested their time to make sure that they bring the whole team together,” Mongoya told Sowetan on Thursday.

“The cohesion has helped us so much for the team to enjoy a good performance. We worked more on giving the players confidence and making them believe they can do it.”

Mongoya said they are not thinking far ahead of winning the title but about continuing to collect points in every match they play.

“I was not aware that we are number three on the table; we are just taking it game by game and trying to improve. The thing that I’m aware of is that we conceded 15 goals, and that’s my concern.

“I feel we need to improve. That’s what I observed more than the position of the log. I know we’ve been winning games, but I was not paying attention to the log.”

The coach also urged his players to show the same attitude against Venda on Saturday as they look to win the match.

“It’s important for the boys and as technical team to go there and respect the opponents like we’ve been doing and give our best, and we are hopeful that we can come back with the three points.”

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3.30pm

Saturday: Gomora v Highbury, TUT; Leicesterford v Midlands, Dobsonville; Baroka v Leopards, Mafori Mphahlele; Venda v Kruger, Thohoyandou; Pretoria University v CPT, Tuks; Bees v Casric, KaNyamazane

Sunday: Upington v Lerumo, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Milford v Hungry Lions, Richards Bay.

