Ouaddou warns ‘there’s still a long way’ to go as Bucs take top spot

Thabiso Lebitso of Orlando Pirates and Kyle Jurgens of Durban City FC during the Betway Premiership match between Durban City and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged his players to stay humble after moving to the summit of the PSL table, thanks to their 2-0 win over Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

“My satisfaction is that again we didn’t concede any goal; that’s very important for me, and we scored twice. The result brings us to the top of the log,” Ouaddou said.

“There’s still a long way to go, but of course we are happy to be top of the table because it’s our target. We still have five months left, so we have to stay humble and continue to work, but we can’t hide that we are competing for the title because we are Pirates, and we don’t play to finish fifth. We will definitely fight until the end of the season.”

Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi scored the goals that sealed the match for Bucs, boosting their title chances as they have now won nine of their last 10 league games with a single draw, keeping an impressive eight clean sheets in the process.

Pirates now lead second-placed Sundowns, who have won the championship for the last eight seasons, by three points.

Bucs have managed 28 points from their last 10 games, their best-ever point tally in 10 fixtures.

The Sea Robber mentor wasn’t too impressed with their first half against Durban, despite Makgopa’s 23rd-minute goal.

“The first half doesn’t have to stay in our records, but I congratulate the boys for the second half. We made some tactical adjustments at the start of the second half, and we saw the real Pirates there in the second half,” Ouaddou said.

Pirates have now turned their focus to the already sold-out Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Fixtures

All midweek matches will start at 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Arrows v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini

Wednesday: Siwelele v Sundowns, Dr Petrus Molemela; Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay; Magesi v Sekhukhune, Seshego; Orbit v Durban, Olympia Park; Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Athlone.

Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm).

Carling Knockout final

Saturday: Pirates v Gallants, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

