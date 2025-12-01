VIDEO | Barker criticises officiating after Stellies’ draw in Zanzibar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was furious with officials after his side played to a 1-1 draw with Singida Black Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on Sunday.

Langelihle Phili had given the Cape Winelands side a lead in the second half before conceding late from a spot kick to share the points.

Barker feels the referee failed to give them two penalties during the match, which would have seen them win comfortably, only to award the host right at the end of the game.

“In my opinion, we should have six points. Unfortunately, clear penalties were not given to us when we were leading 1-0, which probably made us not go to 2-0,” Barker told the media after the match.

“So, very disappointed with the officiating, but it is what it is. The players gave a good account of themselves; we had good structure, and we defended well and had opportunities in transitions. At half time, that was a message, and I knew [if we got] just one opportunity to get behind them, we would get something, which we did.

“And then after that, we had to manage the game, and instead of getting a penalty to go 2-0 up, we conceded a late one, so we were very disappointed in the outcome of the game.

“I believe that was an opportunity to get maximum points.”

Stellies sit at the summit of the group with four points after two matches and lead second-place AS Otoho by one.

They will switch their attention to the Betway Premiership, where they will host Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday, looking for a win to end the year on a high note.

Their last league match saw them beat Orbit College 2-1, and they will want to build on that against Polokwane.

