Zwane tells Usuthu to up their game against Arrows

Thabiso Kutumela of AmaZulu FC and Lindokuhle Zikhali of Richards Bay FC compete during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Richards Bay and AmaZulu at Richards Bay

AmaZulu will be eager to return to winning ways when they visit their neighbours, Golden Arrows, in a Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Usuthu lost to Richards Bay at the weekend and missed out on the opportunity to move into third place on the log.

That irked coach Arthur Zwane, who is now demanding a response against a tricky Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby tonight.

“[It was] very difficult; we fancied our chances against Richards Bay. We thought we would get something...[but]...we looked at how we played, and we were not happy,” Zwane said.

“Now we go to another difficult game against another good, very tactical team. [However], our turnaround time in terms of recovery is not going to be enough.

“The last time [Arrows] played was on the 23rd, so they will come to us fresh, and we are not. But we have to come up with a plan; that’s football.”

Zwane was not impressed with how the team defended against the Natal Rich Boyz during their disappointing defeat and said they will have to up their game against Arrows.

“We didn’t come to the party on Saturday,” he said. “We were very poor in defence. Two goals were not a reflection of the game. We had chances and failed to take them. We could have done better.”

“But the question now is, do we really want to get better, or are we comfortable being in positions six and five all the time? We had the opportunity to go to position three and test ourselves against the big guns and see how we are going to respond.

“This has been happening several times. Whenever we have to jump to position three, we mess up with poor performance.”

Fixtures

All midweek matches start at 7.30pm

Tonight: Arrows v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini

Tomorrow: Siwelele v Sundowns, Dr Petrus Molemela; Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay; Magesi v Sekhukhune, Seshego; Orbit v Durban, Olympia Park; Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Athlone.

Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm).

Carling Knockout final

Saturday: Pirates v Gallants, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Sowetan