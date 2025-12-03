Appollis embraces cameo role as Bucs eye second trophy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Mbule and Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Final Orlando Pirates Media Day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on 2 December 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Even though Orlando Pirates midfielder Oswin Appollis is arguably the best player in the country right now, he is not bothered by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s decision sometimes to put him on the bench.

Appollis is an early contender for the Footballer of the Season award following his impressive performance for the Buccaneers. The former Polokwane City midfielder has played a crucial role in the Buccaneers’ successful run this season, where they have already clinched the MTN8 title and are currently leading in the Betway Premiership log table, while also being in the final of the Carling Knockout against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has made 21 appearances for the Buccaneers across all competitions, scoring four goals and contributing six assists.

“As you can see, [with] the quality that we have in our team, [it doesn’t] matter if you are coming from the bench or starting. We are all good enough to start, and there are only 11 players who can start,” Appollis told the media during the club’s media day ahead of their Carling Knockout final on Saturday.

“The mentality the coach created is that he always tells us we are impact players and it has been working. I think many goals came from the bench.

“You cannot always start the games. It is the coach’s decision on the day who must start and who must not. If the coach wants me to start from the bench, I always give my 100% because at the end of the day, I like winning and the coach has created that with a lot of players.”

After winning the MTN8 final early this season, Appollis said winning the Carling Knockout, a trophy which has eluded the Buccaneers for a while, will be a special moment for the club.

“Marumo Gallants are a very strong team and we won’t go there and undermine them. It’s our job to work as hard as they do to get the trophy,” he said.

“There has been improvement, but it is also about the players around you who you play with. We are a very special group; we understand each other and it is not just me improving; it is the whole team that improves.”

