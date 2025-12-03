Modiba expects inconsistent Siwelele to give Downs good battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ramos Wanet of Saint Eloi Lupopo during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has stressed the importance of winning against Siwelele in the Betway Premiership match tonight and return to the summit of the log.

Masandawana are three points behind leaders Orlando Pirates in the title race, but a win against Siwelele at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium at 7.30pm will see them level on 28 points, with the Buccaneers having played one game more.

It’s Match Day, Siwe! 🤍💚✊

We are home at Dr Molemela Stadium for our Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. Let’s show up in our numbers and show love the Siwelele way!



Ka Lerato Leo! 🤍💚✊



⚽️ Siwelele FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

🏟️ Dr Molemela Stadium

⏰ 19:30… pic.twitter.com/42zjehq8VS — Siwelele Football Club (@Siwelele_FC) December 3, 2025

While Modiba expects a difficult encounter, he said a win is non-negotiable as they look to end the year on a high and at the top of the table.

“I think it is important to focus on ourselves as a team, we know we are second on the log but there are still a lot of games to be played and this being our last game this year, it is important for us to get the three points and go back to where we belong,” Modiba told the club media department.

“We just have to do our job and make sure we win our game and not focus on other teams, that will help us defend our title.”

With Siwelele inconsistent in the league, Modiba said they will not look at their results, but that they will have to apply themselves well and try and get a win.

“We are expecting a tough match. Teams are tough in the league now. They are doing well, but we are ready for the task. I don’t think we will dwell on their previous results,” he said.

“It’s a different game and teams are always motivated playing against us, which is a good thing for the league. But we are preparing well for the game. It is important to get the three points, but it is not going to be easy.”

Sundowns just returned from Algeria, where they faced MC Alger in the CAF Champions League match, which ended in a goalless draw last Friday.

“It is good to be back in the country. It was a long trip with so many hours flying ... on the road as well. But it is the Champions League. You have to do what you have to do.”

Fixtures

All tonight’s matches will start at 7.30pm

Tonight: Siwelele v Sundowns, Dr Petrus Molemela; Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay; Magesi v Sekhukhune, Seshego; Orbit v Durban, Olympia Park; Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Athlone.

Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela (3.30pm).

Carling Knockout final

Saturday: Pirates v Gallants, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Sowetan