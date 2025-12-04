Sibisi vows Bucs will break Knockout cup drought

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi admitted that the Carling Knockout is a competition that the club has struggled to win in the past and vowed they will go all out to make sure they win the title against Marumo Gallants in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Despite being the cup kings of SA football recently, the Buccaneers have struggled in this competition, with the last time they won it being in 2011, while it was still called the Telkom Knockout.

They are desperate to win the title to add to their MTN8 success this season, and Sibisi said the fact that this has been eluding them for a while motivates them to go all out to win the title.

“We know this is the cup that has eluded us for quite some time now, but we are really looking forward to playing the game on Saturday,” Sibisi said.

“We know what we are coming up against, a very good side in Marumo Gallants, but the boys are prepared for the game.”

Sibisi, who is also chasing his second title as a captain since he replaced Innocent Maela, said the work that coach Abdesslam Ouaddou has put in since he took over is showing now as they are playing their second successive final.

“Whenever there are changes, there is doubt. At the start of the season, we started on a back foot, and for the boys to pick up and the coach, I think it speaks volumes to the character of the group,” he said.

“And it is something we are carrying because we knew what we were doing, and we trusted the process. I think now we are reaping the rewards for that process.

“It’s only halfway through the season, but we are going to play our second final, and it shows the work the coach has been putting in, the technical team and the players as well.”

Sibisi said winning the trophy will also be a wonderful gift to their supporters, who are expected to pack the Peter Mokaba venue on Saturday.

“It’s quite a unique feeling to play in front of packed stadiums, probably every week we play. For us, it is always nice whenever we have our 12th man there to give us that push, and I think the boys have not disappointed.

“It’s festive season now, [a] time of gifting, and this one is for them. If we can get this one, it will be a gift from us to them.”

Sowetan